A quintessentially American sport (finally) gets another U.S. champion

By Ailsa Chang,
Megan LimPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published October 10, 2025 at 1:45 PM PDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Christopher Blevins, the first U.S. male winner of the World Cup for cross-country mountain biking in 34 years.

Sports
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Megan Lim
Patrick Jarenwattananon
