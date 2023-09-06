September 7: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with singer Anthony Bernasconi, lead performer in Feelin’ Good: The Ultimate Michael Bublé Experience. Anthony shares how he went from singing karaoke to leading a Michael Bublé tribute band and talks about other musicians who have inspired his vocal style. The show Feelin’ Good: The Ultimate Michael Bublé Experience is September 24 at The Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga.

For more information, visit anthonybernasconi.com

