Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

September 7: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published September 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM PDT
Anthony Bernasconi

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with singer Anthony Bernasconi, lead performer in Feelin’ Good: The Ultimate Michael Bublé Experience. Anthony shares how he went from singing karaoke to leading a Michael Bublé tribute band and talks about other musicians who have inspired his vocal style. The show Feelin’ Good: The Ultimate Michael Bublé Experience is September 24 at The Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga.

For more information, visit anthonybernasconi.com

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Lifestyles
Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
