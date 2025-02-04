KVC-Arts 2/2/25 - Emmet Cahill Solo Tour

Many know Emmet Cahill from the current iteration of Celtic Thunder, filling the spot when Paul Byron left the group. Working around his Celtic Thunder tours and recording dates, Emmet HAS been touring as a solo performer as well for the last several years. His latest tour has a stop in Palm Desert February 5th as part of the St. Margaret's Friends of Music Concert Series.

David Fleming speaks with Emmet just a BIT about Celtic Thunder but focused much of the time on his solo career. Namely, some of the tunes he tends to bring out - which is a mix of American Standards and Irish classics. Songs which have a storytelling aspect to them and tend to transport the listener to another time and place.