KVC-Arts 12/15/24 - John Beasley - Holiday Music & More

David Fleming speaks with jazz pianist John Beasley. We'll hear about John receiving Two Grammy nominations in 2025 – Best Latin Jazz album for “El Trio: Live in Italy.” Also, for “Best Large Jazz Ensemble album – Returning to Forever.” This explores the PHENOMENAL album of RETURN TO FOREVER, songs being realized and rearranged for Big Band, and their INCREDIBLE job on the album. This edition of KVC-Arts also looks at some previous albums paying homage to Herbie Hancock, Thelonious Monk and more, later on within the program. It begins with a look upon HOLIDAY material. John’s HOLIDAZE jazz trio – spelled with a z –, this is a reminder of a REALLY cool holiday release, you may THINK you have too many already, but this is CERTAINLY one to add to the collection.