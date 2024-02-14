© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 2/4/24 - Wolf Golan & The Chandera Sci-Fi Book Series

Published February 14, 2024 at 2:40 PM PST

Growing up - in movies, books, TV... Matt Gilbert never saw lead characters like himself - Native American. And he decided he wasn't going to wait for someone else to make it happen. We ended up with the Chandera Trilogy... though books four and five are in the works. Frank Blanquet, Television Producer/Director for FNX | First Nations Experience, recently interviewed Gilbert, AKA Wolf Golan for some of his writing.

From the website: "Book 1 begins with Maxwell Wilkes marooned on an uncharted planet with his girlfriend Alexandra Parks and the small Riven 5 Shuttle Crew. They find themselves in a medieval kingdom, where they are seen as "Strangers from the Stars." They soon find out the kingdom is at war with a dark lord in the east, can they help the kingdom tip the scales to save this new world called: Chandera."

With themes and motifs reminiscent of Star Wars, Tolkein, and other epics - It's an adventure... and it continues.

