KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 12/17/23 - Chris Thayer & Twenty+ Albums over the last Twenty-Nine Years

By David Fleming
Published December 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM PST
Chris Thayer

Near the end of October 2023, Chris Thayer put together a poster which represents - in order - bands and projects going from great 90’s rock, to love songs and lullabies, to the blues bands - both jump swing show bands and grittier, greasier explorations. An album with a guest or two on every track, and more introspection with other releases… 20 albums over the last 29ish years.

When David Fleming and Chris spoke recently about his novels - and graphic novels, they also took the time to address the poster - in order - hearing about each band or project represented.

We’ll hear about Stillwater Black, Chris Thayer Band, Chris Thayer and the TCB, Depravity Brothers, The Storybook Villains, C. W. Thayer and music to accompany a haunted pumpkin patch… personal music, and music share and to celebrate…

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
  • KVC-Arts 12/10/23 - Chris Thayer, Two - Almost Three Novels, Graphic Novels and More
    David Fleming welcomes back Chris Thayer. Generally when Chris is on the program it's to talk about music, with many projects (always) going on. On this visit we'll hear about a couple of Novels out - "Summers, Weekends, Nights & Holidays," and "The Perfect Man." We'll also hear about a fascinating novel ABOUT to be out, some graphic novels and more.