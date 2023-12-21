KVC-Arts 12/17/23 - Chris Thayer & Twenty+ Albums over the last Twenty-Nine Years

Near the end of October 2023, Chris Thayer put together a poster which represents - in order - bands and projects going from great 90’s rock, to love songs and lullabies, to the blues bands - both jump swing show bands and grittier, greasier explorations. An album with a guest or two on every track, and more introspection with other releases… 20 albums over the last 29ish years.

When David Fleming and Chris spoke recently about his novels - and graphic novels, they also took the time to address the poster - in order - hearing about each band or project represented.

We’ll hear about Stillwater Black, Chris Thayer Band, Chris Thayer and the TCB, Depravity Brothers, The Storybook Villains, C. W. Thayer and music to accompany a haunted pumpkin patch… personal music, and music share and to celebrate…