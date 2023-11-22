KVC-Arts 11/12/23 - Antonia Bennet - Past Works, New Music, & An Upcoming Performance

David Fleming speaks with Antonia Bennett about some of her past recordings, with a bit of a focus on "Embrace Me," a collection of standards. QUITE a collection here, filled with wonderful delivery and interpretation which comes from soaking in songs her entire life from The Great American Songbook. Just a BIT of course about her father, the late Tony Bennett as well.

Also - as a child being around greats like Rosemary Clooney, Count Basie and more. WE touched on a few (a couple wonderful originals and one standard) from her upcoming album, which should be out in the early part of 2024, as well as a few NON-standards from her past. Oh yeah. "Love Is a Battlefield."