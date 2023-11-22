© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 11/12/23 - Antonia Bennet - Past Works, New Music, & An Upcoming Performance

By David Fleming
Published November 22, 2023 at 5:40 PM PST

David Fleming speaks with Antonia Bennett about some of her past recordings, with a bit of a focus on "Embrace Me," a collection of standards. QUITE a collection here, filled with wonderful delivery and interpretation which comes from soaking in songs her entire life from The Great American Songbook. Just a BIT of course about her father, the late Tony Bennett as well.

Also - as a child being around greats like Rosemary Clooney, Count Basie and more. WE touched on a few (a couple wonderful originals and one standard) from her upcoming album, which should be out in the early part of 2024, as well as a few NON-standards from her past. Oh yeah. "Love Is a Battlefield."

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
