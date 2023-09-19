© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 9/17/23 - Stories With Toto Guitarist Steve Lukather, & The Mucho Gusto Music Festival In Riverside

By David Fleming
Published September 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM PDT

Do a Google search for "Steve Lukather Glen Campbell." There are a couple of hits which will say, "Studio Jam" or "Studio Rehearsal," and both will take you there. It's a little over 8:20 in length. It's neither a rehearsal nor is it a jam - though there IS a bit of NICE jamming going into it, and a little interspersed throughout this incredible impromptu conversation. We'll get a conversation about that conversation with Steve Lukather this evening on the next KVC-Arts. Lukather also shares how Glen Campbell is indirectly responsible for Lukather having a career with Toto... and Toto even - being. While you're on YouTube listen for Lukather's 50-some second solo near the end of Lionel Ritchie's "Running With the Night." That was a "zero take." A little faster than a first take. He did one of those with David Crosby as well. We'll hear about those too.

Oh yeah. And also “Beat It.”

Also - on Saturday September 23, the Mucho Gusto Music Festival takes place from 3 to 11 pm at North Park in Downtown Riverside with performances from bands and musicians from across the Americas. Afro-rock, cumbia, son jarocho, and more rhythmic sounds inspiring the festival that aims to bring a musical celebration without borders. KVCR's Anthony Victoria-Midence sat down with festival organizers Ulises Rodriguez of Santo Golpe, Eddie Valencia of Quitapenas and Richie Velazquez also known as Deladeso.

David Fleming
