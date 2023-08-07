KVC-Arts 7/9/23 - Ray Russell - His album Fluid Architecture and More

On this edition of the program it's David Fleming in conversation with guitarist Ray Russell.

It was Jimi Hendrix tapping at the window at 3 AM which made Ray Russell wake up. Jimi had locked himself out of the hotel and needed to be let back in. He was dressed pretty much how he would be on stage, which was pretty similar to how he dressed anyway. Ray let Jimi in (through the window) and over the next few hours they had a cup of tea and a wonderful conversation.

"The Conversation" is one of the tunes on "Fluid Architecture," Ray's newest release as of the time of OUR conversation. This collection of instrumentals ranges from jazz, some hard fusion, as well as some drifting, ethereal sonic soundscapes. Most of the tunes have multiple players, including the wonderful Simon Phillips. One is a beautiful acoustic piece which serves as a nice remembrance for a special friend.

The different pieces represent more that just the sounds heard. They also reflect the changing - and fluid - situations and places which shape the music and emotions during which it was created. As Ray says, "The musicians that helped interpret the many 'moments' and helped the music 'become' are as important as the composition... for what they play is fluid architecture."

I've loved many of Ray's releases. This one, the newest, is no different.