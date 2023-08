For this edition of KVC-Arts it's David Fleming in conversation with Brenton Wood. After a few recordings which didn't go very far, Brenton hit it BIG with "The Oogum Boogum Song," "Gimme Little Sign," and "Baby You Got It," all in 1967.

He came to the KVCR studios recently to talk about the hits, what MAKES a hit... and what might not. Some poignant moments... some laughs... and more of course.