KVC-Arts 1/29/23 - Charles Kelly & His New Release, "You're Not Alone"

David Fleming speaks with Charles Kelly - a professor on the campus of San Bernardino Valley College and a musician whose past includes working with say, Stevie Wonder, Joe Sample, The Pointer Sisters, Sister Sledge, the TV show Fame... He was on the program a little over a year ago talking about a single which had JUST come out called "Endangered Species." That single opens the now complete disc, "You're Not Alone." Contemporary jazz with a funk and drive through and through. We'll hear about the disc - and some of the ideas behind it... and we'll hear FROM it here and there.

Great music and QUITE a few laughs. And this is only the first of two parts.

