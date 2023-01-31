© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCaRtsLogo_a03.png
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 1/29/23 - Charles Kelly & His New Release, "You're Not Alone"

By David Fleming
Published January 31, 2023 at 3:16 PM PST
0.jpg

David Fleming speaks with Charles Kelly - a professor on the campus of San Bernardino Valley College and a musician whose past includes working with say, Stevie Wonder, Joe Sample, The Pointer Sisters, Sister Sledge, the TV show Fame... He was on the program a little over a year ago talking about a single which had JUST come out called "Endangered Species." That single opens the now complete disc, "You're Not Alone." Contemporary jazz with a funk and drive through and through. We'll hear about the disc - and some of the ideas behind it... and we'll hear FROM it here and there.

Great music and QUITE a few laughs. And this is only the first of two parts.

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
See stories by David Fleming