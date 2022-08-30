© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 8/28/22

Published August 30, 2022 at 2:54 PM PDT
Steve Rushingwind David Fleming.jpg

Steve Rushingwind joins David Fleming in studio once again - not to talk about his many, many wonderful CDs, but rather to talk about his many, many wonderful paintings hanging at the Laguna Art-Affair through September 4th.

We’ll talk about the subject matter, the process involved, and perhaps most importantly, WHY FISHING LURES?!? The reason is quite beautiful. Specifically, why use lures with chips of paint missing, or little dings somehow.

We’ll also hear about some of his past works, as well as his next series.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger's radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
