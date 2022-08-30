KVC-Arts 8/28/22

Steve Rushingwind joins David Fleming in studio once again - not to talk about his many, many wonderful CDs, but rather to talk about his many, many wonderful paintings hanging at the Laguna Art-Affair through September 4th.

We’ll talk about the subject matter, the process involved, and perhaps most importantly, WHY FISHING LURES?!? The reason is quite beautiful. Specifically, why use lures with chips of paint missing, or little dings somehow.

We’ll also hear about some of his past works, as well as his next series.