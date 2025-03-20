Education Insight 3/20: Artificial Intelligence in our Local Schools
Artificial Intelligence has become a huge concern in our local schools - how to teach it, when to regulate it, and ethics that need to be considered. Karina Augustus and Guadalupe Saldivar are Career Specialists at UCR and were recently keynote speakers at the PROPEL AI Symposium at CSUSB, a conference aimed at promoting regional opportunities for prosperity and education leadership through the use of AI. They share more on the topic.