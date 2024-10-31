Education Insight 10/31: The Impact That Higher Learning Has on Economics
Today's Education Insight takes a look at the impact that high school, college, and university education is having on economics. Dr. Timothy Nadreau is a Professor of Economics at Washington State University and at the University of Idaho. He is also the founder of the Recon Insight Group, a research firm that helps local communities, including the Inland Empire, make difficult economic decisions. He shares his thoughts on the value of our local education and its effect on economics.