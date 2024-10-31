© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Interest
Education Insight

Education Insight 10/31: The Impact That Higher Learning Has on Economics

By Growing Inland Achievement
Published October 31, 2024 at 5:17 PM PDT

Today's Education Insight takes a look at the impact that high school, college, and university education is having on economics. Dr. Timothy Nadreau is a Professor of Economics at Washington State University and at the University of Idaho. He is also the founder of the Recon Insight Group, a research firm that helps local communities, including the Inland Empire, make difficult economic decisions. He shares his thoughts on the value of our local education and its effect on economics.

Tags
Education Insight Featurededucation
Growing Inland Achievement
See stories by Growing Inland Achievement