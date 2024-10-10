Education Insight 10/10: UCR's LIFTED Program Puts Incarcerated Students on the Path to a Bachelor's Degree
The University of California Riverside's new extension campus is unlike any university experience the Inland Empire has ever seen - The Lifted Program is an in-prison bachelor's degree program providing a bachelor's degree pathway to incarcerated students. Dr Farah Godrej, a professor in the Political Science Department at the University of California Riverside and the co-director of the School of Education's UCR LIFTED program, talks more about it.