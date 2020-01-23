MAP: Confirmed Cases Of Wuhan Coronavirus

Since the Wuhan coronavirus was first reported in December 2019, the bulk of the confirmed cases have been in China but there have been cases also reported in nearby countries like Japan and Singapore and the U.S. — typically in an individual who had recently been in Wuhan, where the virus was first identified.

Home to 11 million people, the central Chinese city of Wuhan is a major rail and road hub. Its international airport has direct flights to airports in many countries, including three in the United States: JFK in New York and SFO in San Francisco.

Wuhan also has the country's largest inland port on the Yangtze River.

The virus is marked by symptoms such as fever and pneumonia. There are now more than 600 confirmed cases and at least 17 deaths as of Jan. 23, according to the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health of Hong Kong.

On Thursday, Chinese officials announced the suspension of public transportation within and departing from Wuhan. According to Chinese state media, the shutdown is temporary. To leave the city a traveler will have to present what authorities are characterizing as "special reason."

