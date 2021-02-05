Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Contractor Crackdown in SB, Riv Mayor SOC Address, and More

By Benjamin Purper & Cassie MacDuff 48 minutes ago

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:
1. San Bernardino Cracks down on a developer that left piles of rubble near a neighborhood.
2. Riverside's new mayor laid out her top five priorities in her first State of the City address.
3. Redlands Unified School District is being sued by another former student who allegedly was molested by a teacher who pled guilty in three other cases.
4. SB County saw a record high coronavirus death rate for January.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISESAN BERNARDINO SUNINLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

