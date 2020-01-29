Environmental Organizations, Teamsters Sue FAA And San Bernardino International Airport Authority

By Benjamin Purper 2 minutes ago

Environmental organizations and a local Teamsters union are suing the Federal Aviation Administration and the San Bernardino International Airport. 

The lawsuit announced Wednesday is over the Eastgate Air Cargo Logistics Center, the air cargo hub slated to open at the San Bernardino International Airport.

Environmental nonprofit Earthjustice is representing the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice and the Sierra Club, and the Law Office of Gideon Kracov is representing the Teamsters Local 1932.

The lawsuit claims that the FAA’s finding of “no significant impact” on the environment from the project is false and a violation of the National Environmental Policy Act.

Anthony Victoria is with the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice.

Victoria: “The FAA has chosen to ignore the dirty impacts this new airport terminal will create for us. But by their own assessment it will pump one ton of toxic air pollution into San Bernardino every day. Developers and corporations should be required to meet stringent standards if they're trying to build in a community suffering from the nation's largest air quality, not given free rein to deplete our quality of life in San Bernardino.”

The San Bernardino International Airport Authority maintains the project meets federal requirements and won’t significantly affect the quality of the environment.

They did not immediately respond to request for comment on this lawsuit.  

The FAA said it does not comment on pending litigation.

The Eastgate Air Cargo Logistics Center is expected to provide about 4,000 jobs and generate millions in revenue within the next five years.

Amazon is a rumored tenant.

Tags: 
Eastgate Air Cargo Logistics Center

