March 24: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Maureen Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center for Media. Maureen talks about the Paley Center’s history and mission, and the exciting line-up for this year’s PaleyFest, an entertainment event where fans get a behind the scenes glimpse into some of their favorite television shows. After 3 years, PaleyFest returns in person to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, April 2-10.
For more information about the Paley Center for Media and PaleyFest, visit https://www.paleycenter.org/