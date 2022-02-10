© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

February 10: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published February 10, 2022 at 1:39 PM PST
Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Anka will be performing in the region in March, so Lillian shares her conversation with Paul from a few years back. Paul shares the meaning behind some of his most popular songs and talks about friendships with Frank Sinatra and more. Also on the show, Lillian speaks with former U.S. Marine and expert in emotional intelligence Eric Rittmeyer. He's the author of The Emotional Marine and he talks about his SMILE factor, as it pertains to everyday relationships.

Paul Anka will be performing Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way Sunday, March 6 at Pechanga Casino in Temecula and Saturday, March 12 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. For more information, visit https://www.paulanka.com/home

To learn more about Eric Rittmeyer, visit https://mentaltoughnessspeaker.com/

