January 27: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Mayor Debra Jones of Victorville for the Mayor's Movie Moments segment. Mayor Jones dives into her five favorite movies and then shares something fun and interesting going on in the city of Victorville. Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with a retired fishing boat captain turned children's book author, Captain Lew Maurer. Captain Lew talks about Herman and the Princess Gull, a children's book about friendship and courage, inspired by the marine life he observed during his many travels across the globe.

To learn more about the city of Victorville, visit https://www.victorvilleca.gov/government/city-departments/city-clerk/city-council/council-member-debra-jones

To learn more about Herman and the Princess Gull, visit compassrosepressusa.com/herman/