Lifestyles Special: Remembering Bob Saget

In this special edition of Lifestyles, KVCR pays tribute to actor and comedian Bob Saget, who recently passed away on January 9, 2022. Lillian shares her conversation with Bob Saget from 2021, when he was just restarting his stand-up career and was excited to get back on stage and make people laugh. Many know Bob Saget as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House. Bob reveals how similar he was to his character, having three daughters of his own. He talks about projects he’s worked on, past, present, and what he had planned for the future. He also shares the passion he had for the Scleroderma Research Foundation in honor of his sister.

To learn more about Bob Saget’s cause the Scleroderma Research Foundation, visit srfcure.org/