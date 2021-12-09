December 9: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian has a conversation with Charlene Burgess about the Museum of Redlands, which is currently under construction, but will soon open and feature a glimpse into Redlands' rich history. Then Lillian talks with Kenji Hall, Chief Operating Officer with Yamaava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel. Kenji shares the meaning behind the casino new name and how they're expanding into luxury resort. He also talks about his extensive past in hospitality. Also on the show, Lillian talks about the Children’s Fund’s 33rd Annual Celebration of Giving Toy Drive. Toy drop off is now until December 17 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9am until 2pm, at 1140 E Cooley Ave in San Bernardino.

For more information about the Museum of Redlands, visit https://www.themor.org/

For more information about Yamaava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel, visit https://www.yaamava.com/

To learn more about the Children’s Fund’s 33rd Annual Celebration of Giving Toy Drive, visit https://www.childrensfund.org/cog2021