Byrhonda LyonsInvestigative Reporter
Byrhonda Lyons is a national award-winning investigative reporter for CalMatters. She writes and produces compelling stories about California’s court and criminal system.
California released 15,000 prisoners early during COVID. New data reveals what happened to many of themRecords obtained and analyzed by CalMatters offer the first glimpse into what happened to some of the former prisoners after state leaders chose to shrink a prison population imperiled by the pandemic.