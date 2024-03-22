City of San Bernardino settles wrongful death lawsuit over 2022 shooting of Rob Adams

The city of San Bernardino HAS settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the family of a man who was shot and killed by a San Bernardino police officer in 2022.

Rob Adams was shot by Officer Michael Yuen as Adams tried to run from him and his partner. Adams was allegedly armed. Yuen and his partner, Imran Ahmed, were in an unmarked car.

“I think we got justice for our client. And accountability for the city,” said Bradley Gage, an attorney for Adams' family.

A City of San Bernardino spokesperson confirmed that Yuen and Ahmed still work for the police department. The pair has now cost the city $5.5 million in legal fees with this and seven other excessive force cases.

An attorney for the city said in a press release they agreed to settle “recognizing the cost of taking a federal civil rights case to trial.

KVCR learned the officers’ names through its reporting and the San Bernardino Police confirmed them last March.