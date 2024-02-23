Riverside County judge denies preliminary injunction in Temecula school board case

The Temecula school district can continue to enforce its ban on critical race theory and to notify parents if their child is transgender. A motion to halt the policies while a lawsuit continues was denied Friday by a Riverside County Superior Court Judge.

Parents and teachers in Temecula who filed a suit last summer over the policies had asked the court to stop them from being enforced while their case proceeds. They argue banning critical race theory and the transgender notification policy violate California’s constitution.

In court, Judge Eric Keen did not explain his decision to deny their request.

Mariah Gondiero , who is the attorney representing the school board, says she’s excited about it.

“It's going to create precedent for other courts in the state of California, as well as the country to follow," said Gondiero.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the teachers and parents plan to appeal the decision.

Judge Keen’s ruling contrasts with one made last fall by a San Bernardino Superior Court judge to halt a transgender notification policy in the Chino Valley district as a suit by California’s attorney general proceeds.

