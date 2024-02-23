© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Riverside County judge denies preliminary injunction in Temecula school board case

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published February 23, 2024 at 2:44 PM PST

The Temecula school district can continue to enforce its ban on critical race theory and to notify parents if their child is transgender. A motion to halt the policies while a lawsuit continues was denied Friday by a Riverside County Superior Court Judge.

Parents and teachers in Temecula who filed a suit last summer over the policies had asked the court to stop them from being enforced while their case proceeds. They argue banning critical race theory and the transgender notification policy violate California’s constitution.

In court, Judge Eric Keen did not explain his decision to deny their request.

Mariah Gondiero , who is the attorney representing the school board, says she’s excited about it.

“It's going to create precedent for other courts in the state of California, as well as the country to follow," said Gondiero.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the teachers and parents plan to appeal the decision.

Judge Keen’s ruling contrasts with one made last fall by a San Bernardino Superior Court judge to halt a transgender notification policy in the Chino Valley district as a suit by California’s attorney general proceeds.
News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument