The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/2 KVCR Midday News: Jurupa Valley transgender girl first to win at state track and field championships

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published June 2, 2025 at 12:30 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news run down at lunchtime. Here are today's top stories:

1. History was made over the weekend in the Central Valley. Jurupa Valley high school junior AB Hernandez became the first transgender girl to win at a state track and field championship. KVPR.

2. Sacramento prosecutors are dropping DUI charges against state senator Sabrina Cervantes after blood tests showed she wasn’t intoxicated at the time of a car crash last month. CalMatters.

3. Across the state, people who fled some of the hemisphere’s most unstable countries… are facing a new instability. Tyche Hendricks reports... that’s after a ruling last week by the US Supreme Court. KQED.

4. In the wake of President Trump’s tariffs, traffic at some California ports has slowed down even more than it did during the height of the pandemic. CalMatters.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
