© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Big Bear eaglet takes flight

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published June 2, 2025 at 4:37 PM PDT
Sunny gets ready to take off.
Friends of Big Bear Valley Livestream
Sunny gets ready to take off.

A beloved eaglet took its first flight Monday from a nest high in a pine tree near Big Bear Lake, as tens of thousands of viewers tuned into a 24/7 livestream to witness the moment.

Sunny and Gizmo, a pair of eaglets that hatched in March, have become internet celebrities like their parents, Jackie and Shadow.

The eaglets, believed to be female, were perched on a branch when Sunny took off.

“It’s a bittersweet moment,” said Sandy Steers, who operates the livestream. “She flew from the nest, and that gives her a much higher chance of success in life — but at the same time, it means we won't see her as much.”

Steers said the duo has spent weeks practicing by jumping and flapping their wings. She says bald eagles typically fledge between 10 and 14 weeks old and that Gizmo, who is slightly younger, may take flight soon too.

Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument