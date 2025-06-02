Big Bear eaglet takes flight

A beloved eaglet took its first flight Monday from a nest high in a pine tree near Big Bear Lake, as tens of thousands of viewers tuned into a 24/7 livestream to witness the moment.

Sunny and Gizmo, a pair of eaglets that hatched in March, have become internet celebrities like their parents, Jackie and Shadow.

The eaglets, believed to be female, were perched on a branch when Sunny took off.

“It’s a bittersweet moment,” said Sandy Steers, who operates the livestream. “She flew from the nest, and that gives her a much higher chance of success in life — but at the same time, it means we won't see her as much.”

Steers said the duo has spent weeks practicing by jumping and flapping their wings. She says bald eagles typically fledge between 10 and 14 weeks old and that Gizmo, who is slightly younger, may take flight soon too.

