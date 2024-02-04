San Bernardino Fifth Ward candidates discuss housing, downtown development

The League of Women Voters is sponsoring forums in San Bernardino to allow city council candidates to speak directly to voters.

Three of the five candidates running in ward 5 attended Saturday’s event. City council member Ben Reynoso was joined by opponents Henry Nickel and Rose Ward. Kim Knaus and Chas Kelly did not attend.

Reynoso was first elected to the council in 2020. He says he wants to bring rent control to San Bernardino.

“Why can't people here afford to stop paying so much of their income? In order to live?” said Reynoso.

Nickel, who is a former city council member, says he wants constituents to be able to trust the city council.

“If you don't have trust, you will never, ever have a functional community,” said Nickel.

Meanwhile, Ward, who is an account executive at UPS, says she wants to focus on cleaning up the downtown area.

“The people will come once we clean up our city and we make it where people want to be here. That's all we need to do is plan for the future,” said Ward.

The Ward 7 candidate forum is Thursday at the Ecclesia Christian Fellowship.

For more information visit justsb.org.