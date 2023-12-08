Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 12/8/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Amazon strategized to shape public opinion on warehouses in the Inland Empire, according to a memo that was leaked to the media.

2. A proposed high-speed rail line from Southern California to Las Vegas got a $3 billion shot in the arm from the federal government this week.

3. And lastly today, let’s talk about Eastvale’s effort to convince the U.S. Postal Service that it should have its own zip code.

