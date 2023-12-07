© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Planned Parenthood sues Fontana over building moratorium

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published December 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM PST
A Planned Parenthood in San Bernardino.
Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties filed a lawsuit this week against the city of Fontana for allegedly blocking access to abortion.
The suit stems from a building moratorium.

The city of Fontana stopped construction in an area of downtown last July while the city considers changes to its zoning code. Planned Parenthood had to put plans for a new clinic on hold because of the moratorium.

The lawsuit alleges Fontana is violating the California Constitution by blocking access to reproductive healthcare. California enshrined the right to abortion in its constitution last year.

Nichole Ramirez is a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood.

She says the city isn’t enforcing the moratorium evenly.

“They've allowed a LensCrafters, which is also for medical use. So it's very clearly targeted at just Planned Parenthood," said Ramirez.

A spokesperson for Fontana said in an email that officials haven’t reviewed the lawsuit and cannot comment. The building moratorium is scheduled to expire in July.
Madison Aument
