© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AQMD to fine warehouse operators not complying with Indirect Source Rule

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM PDT
Aerial view of warehouses in Redlands, California.
Anthony Victoria
/
The Frontline Observer
Aerial view of warehouses in Redlands, California.

Southern California’s top air regulator has launched an initiative to bring warehouse operators into environmental compliance

In 2021, the South Coast Air Quality Management District adopted what’s called a Warehouse Indirect Source Rule.

The rule requires warehouses over 100-thousand square feet to take action to reduce emissions – primarily from trucks.

According to air district or AQMD officials, 55 percent of warehouse operators are out of compliance. In a statement, AQMD also said time is up for those not following the rule.

Andrea Vidaurre with the People’s Collective for Environmental Justice agrees it’s time for enforcement. .

"They have something to stand on," Vidaurre said. "It’s really what’s giving AQMD staff the backing to say, ‘Yeah, this is the law. We have to do this.'"

Warehouse operators not in compliance could face thousands of dollars in daily fines.

News
Anthony Victoria
See stories by Anthony Victoria