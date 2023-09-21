AQMD to fine warehouse operators not complying with Indirect Source Rule

In 2021, the South Coast Air Quality Management District adopted what’s called a Warehouse Indirect Source Rule.

The rule requires warehouses over 100-thousand square feet to take action to reduce emissions – primarily from trucks.

According to air district or AQMD officials, 55 percent of warehouse operators are out of compliance. In a statement, AQMD also said time is up for those not following the rule.

Andrea Vidaurre with the People’s Collective for Environmental Justice agrees it’s time for enforcement. .

"They have something to stand on," Vidaurre said. "It’s really what’s giving AQMD staff the backing to say, ‘Yeah, this is the law. We have to do this.'"

Warehouse operators not in compliance could face thousands of dollars in daily fines.