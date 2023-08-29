California's Attorney General Sues Chino Valley School District

The policy approved by the Chino Valley school board requires school employees to contact parents if a student self-identifies as a gender other than the one listed on their birth certificate.

California Attorney general Rob Bonta says the new rule IS quote “forced outing”

“This policy has managed to violate multiple constitutional rights of our students, multiple statutory rights of our students, their right to privacy, their right to equal protection, the right to be free from discrimination, it tramples on students rights," said Bonta at a press conference on Monday.

Meanwhile, supporters of transgender notification policies say parents have a right to know. A handful of school boards in California have adopted— or plan to adopt— such policies. Bonta says those district will also be affected by the outcome of the Chino case.