One Woman Still Missing in Seven Oaks

San Bernardino County Emergency officials say first responders have been searching for the woman since Monday.

Eric Sherwin, who’s a spokesman for San Bernardino County Fire, says she was one of some 20 people who stayed behind in Seven Oaks during the storm despite evacuation orders.

Sherwin says he’s concerned about them because the storm washed out the only road there.

“Many of them are on generators, but those generators require fuel and or propane. So when your generator runs low, how do you resupply your generator, how do you get food,” said Sherwin.

Sherwin says since the storm, Seven Oaks is only accessible by helicopter and, if there is an emergency, it could take hours for help to arrive. He says many power lines in the area are down and several structures are damaged.

Meanwhile, evacuation orders were lifted Monday evening in nearby communities like Angelus Oaks and Oak Glen.