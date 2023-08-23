© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

One Woman Still Missing in Seven Oaks

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published August 23, 2023 at 10:51 AM PDT

San Bernardino County Emergency officials say first responders have been searching for the woman since Monday.

Eric Sherwin, who’s a spokesman for San Bernardino County Fire, says she was one of some 20 people who stayed behind in Seven Oaks during the storm despite evacuation orders.

Sherwin says he’s concerned about them because the storm washed out the only road there.

“Many of them are on generators, but those generators require fuel and or propane. So when your generator runs low, how do you resupply your generator, how do you get food,” said Sherwin.

Sherwin says since the storm, Seven Oaks is only accessible by helicopter and, if there is an emergency, it could take hours for help to arrive. He says many power lines in the area are down and several structures are damaged.

Meanwhile, evacuation orders were lifted Monday evening in nearby communities like Angelus Oaks and Oak Glen.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument