Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/11/2023

There have been a number of developments in the Inland Empire school boards controversies. An Inland Empire congressman is demanding the Veterans Administration hand over unredacted reports on the scandal at the Loma Linda VA. A judge has removed some court oversight of Riverside County jails after the Sheriff’s Department resolved some problems with inmates’ healthcare. And lastly, on a lighter note, the dinosaurs of Cabazon have new outfits in honor of Pee-Wee Herman, the character of the late comedian Paul Ruebens.

