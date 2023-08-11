Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/11/2023
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
- There have been a number of developments in the Inland Empire school boards controversies.
- An Inland Empire congressman is demanding the Veterans Administration hand over unredacted reports on the scandal at the Loma Linda VA.
- A judge has removed some court oversight of Riverside County jails after the Sheriff’s Department resolved some problems with inmates’ healthcare.
- And lastly, on a lighter note, the dinosaurs of Cabazon have new outfits in honor of Pee-Wee Herman, the character of the late comedian Paul Ruebens.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.