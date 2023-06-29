© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Planned Parenthoods of San Bernardino, Orange See Sharp Increase in Out-of-State Patients

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published June 29, 2023 at 2:00 AM PDT
A Planned Parenthood in San Bernardino.
The majority of patients come from Texas and Arizona where abortion access has been limited.

But some people come from states where abortion is more accessible because the influx of out of state patients makes appointments scarce.

Jon Dunn is the president of the Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties.

He says about three times more out-of-state patients seek care during their second trimester as compared to local patients.

“They get pushed into the second trimester because of the challenges of getting here. That means more sedation and it’s a more challenging procedure," said Dunn.

Dunn says they’ve been able to manage the influx without delaying care for people from the region.

He says they saw 7 times more out-of-state patients in the last year compared to the previous one.

