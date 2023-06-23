Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/23/2023
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
- Assemblyman James Ramos has authored a bill that would allow housing for the homeless to be built on the grounds of a state psychiatric hospital in San Bernardino.
- Congressman Jay Obernolte and House committee staff visited the Loma Linda Veterans hospital to meet with administrators and whistleblowers over allegations of harassment.
- Do you have an update for us on the Temecula School Board recall effort?
