Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/23/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



Assemblyman James Ramos has authored a bill that would allow housing for the homeless to be built on the grounds of a state psychiatric hospital in San Bernardino. Congressman Jay Obernolte and House committee staff visited the Loma Linda Veterans hospital to meet with administrators and whistleblowers over allegations of harassment. Do you have an update for us on the Temecula School Board recall effort?

