News

After Months of Organizaing, Medical Residents at Loma Linda University Health Can Now Vote to Unionize

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published May 31, 2023 at 4:48 PM PDT
Loma Linda University Health residents at Wednesday's press conference.
Madison Aument
/
Loma Linda University Health residents at Wednesday's press conference.

Mail-in ballots were sent out Wednesday to residents and fellows at Loma Linda University Health.

Many residents have been pushing to unionize because they want better pay and working conditions.

Daria Tajfiroozeh is a pediatric resident at Loma Linda.

At a press conference today, she says that she and her colleagues are forced to work twelve hour days—sometimes twelve days in a row.

“I had to switch back and forth between night and day shifts several times and I felt exhausted and ill the whole time," said Tajfiroozeh.

Residents began trying to unionize last winter, but Loma Linda University Health officials sued to stop it.

A US District Court subsequently ruled against the hospital and allowed the election to proceed.

Loma Linda University did not respond to a request for comment.

