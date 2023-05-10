© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Unsheltered Homeless Population Grows in Riverside County

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published May 10, 2023 at 2:30 AM PDT
RivCo-site-logo.png

The annual Point-In-Time Count tallies the number of homeless people who live in shelters and on the street.

This year, the number of people on the streets in Riverside County grew by 20 percent compared to last.

That’s 2441 people.

The county has only 650 shelter beds.

Greg Rodriguez works on housing and homelessness for the county.

“It's not enough, I'll put it that way," says Rodriguez.

He also says the end of programs that housed homeless people in hotels during the pandemic may account for the increase in the number of people living on the streets.

A new shelter is under construction in Palm Springs.

