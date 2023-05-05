Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/5/2023
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
- We’ve been covering the changing plans and legal concerns with the Carousel Mall in San Bernardino, and now an update with the redevelopment plans. What’s new here, Cassie
- San Bernardino County had to return $4.4 million in federal funds that were supposed to address homelessness in the area. What happened?
- Riverside County supervisors are grappling with the proposed expansion of a gravel mine in the hills near Corona.
- And finally today, let’s update listeners on a few items we’ve talked about recently.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.