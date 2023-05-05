© 2023 91.9 KVCR

News

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/5/2023

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published May 5, 2023 at 10:05 AM PDT
NewsWrap_Logo.png

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

  1. We’ve been covering the changing plans and legal concerns with the Carousel Mall in San Bernardino, and now an update with the redevelopment plans. What’s new here, Cassie
  2. San Bernardino County had to return $4.4 million in federal funds that were supposed to address homelessness in the area. What happened?
  3. Riverside County supervisors are grappling with the proposed expansion of a gravel mine in the hills near Corona.
  4. And finally today, let’s update listeners on a few items we’ve talked about recently.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

