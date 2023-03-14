Attorney General Opens Investigation into Deputy-Involved Shooting in Big Bear Area

State investigators will look into the fatal shooting of a man by Sheriff deputies that happened early Sunday morning in Sugarloaf, an unincorporated community near Big Bear.

On Monday, Bonta announced the California Department of Justice will independently review the officer-involved shooting. That’s required any time police kill an unarmed person, under a new state law that took effect in 2021.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies stopped the suspect who had an outstanding warrant. The suspect initially yielded then fled the scene leading the deputies on a short pursuit.

The pursuit ended at a dead end where one of the deputies shot and killed the suspect.

Officials have not identified the suspect or made clear if he was armed.