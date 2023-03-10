Official San Bernardino Snowstorm Death Toll Stands at One, 12 More Deaths Being Investigated

The San Bernardino County Sheriff, who is also the coroner, said in a written statement that the only storm related death is a 39 year old woman who died in the emergency room after being hit by a vehicle.

The Sheriff declined our interview request.

However, according to his statement, the coroner is investigating 12 more deaths that have occurred since the blizzard.

Four people were either on hospice or died in the hospital.

Eight others were found in their homes. They range in age from 33 to 93.

First responders say they continue to go door to door to check on residents. Many are still digging out from the storm.