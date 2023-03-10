© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Official San Bernardino Snowstorm Death Toll Stands at One, 12 More Deaths Being Investigated

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published March 10, 2023 at 11:15 AM PST
ap23061571974677_custom-f65c2edb481f6ae95c9721cdd9461729a133a425-s1600-c85.jpg
Jae C. Hong
/
AP
Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., on Feb. 28, 2023. Mountainous areas of California experienced nearly unprecedented snowfall accumulations — more than 40 feet since the start of the season.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff, who is also the coroner, said in a written statement that the only storm related death is a 39 year old woman who died in the emergency room after being hit by a vehicle.

The Sheriff declined our interview request.

However, according to his statement, the coroner is investigating 12 more deaths that have occurred since the blizzard.

Four people were either on hospice or died in the hospital.
Eight others were found in their homes. They range in age from 33 to 93.

First responders say they continue to go door to door to check on residents. Many are still digging out from the storm.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument