Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/3/2023
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
- The California Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the number of deaths in Riverside County jails.
- Last weekend’s might have been the last NASCAR race at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. Why?
- Let’s update listeners on three stories we’ve talked about on the news wrap in recent months.
- And lastly, we remember Norco Mayor Pro Tem Ted Hoffman, who died last week.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.