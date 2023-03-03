Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/3/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



The California Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the number of deaths in Riverside County jails. Last weekend’s might have been the last NASCAR race at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. Why? Let’s update listeners on three stories we’ve talked about on the news wrap in recent months. And lastly, we remember Norco Mayor Pro Tem Ted Hoffman, who died last week.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.