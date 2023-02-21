© 2023 91.9 KVCR

CSUSB Receives Grant for Social Work Programs

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published February 21, 2023 at 2:12 PM PST
California’s Department of Health Care Access and Information awarded the $2.25 million grant to support the university's School of Social Work.

California is funding this grant and others like it to address the deficit of trained social workers across the state.

This grant will help Cal State San Bernardino expand its existing social work programs and create a master's degree in social work program at its Palm Desert campus. The Palm Desert master's degree program will start in 2025.

Cal State San Bernardino will work over the next 14 months to gain approval from the Council on Social Work Education for the Palm Desert Masters program and to develop high quality internship sites in the Coachella Valley area.

Madison Aument
