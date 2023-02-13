Loma Linda University Children's Hospital Recieves $135 Million Grant

The $135 million grant was awarded to Loma Linda University Children's Hospital in late January and is the largest the California Health Facilities Financing Authority has ever given.

The grant will fund six major projects including: a new pediatric medical office, expansion of the neonatal ICU, renovations of older operating rooms and a 48-bed pediatric psychiatric inpatient unit.

Loma Linda is the only children’s hospital for more than 1 million children in the Inland Empire region.

LLUCH expects it will be able to see 15,000 additional pediatric patients per year when the pediatric medical office is completed.