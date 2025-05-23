Inland Empire gears up to honor fallen service members this Memorial Day weekend
Communities throughout the Inland Empire will mark Memorial Day on Monday with a range of public events, including ceremonies, parades, and seasonal park openings. Here's a look at what’s planned:
Riverside
Thousands are expected to gather Monday, May 26, at 9 a.m. at Riverside Harley-Davidson for the annual West Coast Thunder Memorial Day Ride.
The event includes a motorcycle ride past Riverside National Cemetery and ends with a concert at Riverside Municipal Auditorium. Proceeds support the Riverside National Cemetery Support Committee.
Start location: 7688 Indiana Ave, Riverside, CA
Concert location: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, 3485 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Eastvale
A community tribute is scheduled at the Eastvale Community Center on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The program includes a flag-raising ceremony, remarks from veterans and officials, and a moment of silence.
Location: 13820 Schleisman Road, Eastvale, CA
Menifee
The city will host a parade starting at 10 a.m. at Menifee City Hall, followed by a Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wheatfield Park. The event will feature food vendors, music, and children’s activities.
Parade start: 29844 Haun Road, Menifee, CA
Fun Day location: 30627 Menifee Road, Menifee, CA
Murrieta
Murrieta’s Town Square Park will feature a Field of Honor display and a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday. The program includes guest speakers and music.
Location: 11 Town Square, Murrieta, CA
Temecula
Temecula’s civic program, A Salute to the Fallen, will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Civic Center. The event includes a presentation of colors, guest speakers, and displays commemorating military service.
Location: 41000 Main Street, Temecula, CA
Rialto
Rialto’s Memorial Day Tribute is set for Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rialto Park Cemetery. The event will include speakers and community performances.
Location: 200 N. Willow Ave, Rialto, CA
Rancho Cucamonga
The city will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at the Freedom Courtyard in Central Park. The public event includes presentations and a flag tribute.
Location: 11200 Base Line Road, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Moreno Valley
A virtual Memorial Day Address by Mayor Ulises Cabrera will air Monday at 1:30 p.m. on the city’s Facebook, YouTube, and cable channel MV3.
Location: Online at moval.gov
Perris
The Southern California Railway Museum is hosting a Memorial Day weekend classic car and motorcycle show.
Location: 2201 S. A Street, Perris, CA
Norco
Norco will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the George A. Ingalls Veterans Memorial Plaza. A new veteran inscription will be unveiled.
Location: 3737 Crestview Dr, Norco, CA
Victorville (Mojave Narrows)
San Bernardino County Regional Parks will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday at Mojave Narrows Park.
Location: 18000 Yates Rd, Victorville, CA
Glen Helen and Yucaipa
Swim season opens Saturday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both regional parks. Entry fees apply.
Glen Helen Location: 2555 Glen Helen Parkway, San Bernardino, CA
Yucaipa Location: 33900 Oak Glen Rd, Yucaipa, CA