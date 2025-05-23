Inland Empire gears up to honor fallen service members this Memorial Day weekend

Communities throughout the Inland Empire will mark Memorial Day on Monday with a range of public events, including ceremonies, parades, and seasonal park openings. Here's a look at what’s planned:

Riverside

Thousands are expected to gather Monday, May 26, at 9 a.m. at Riverside Harley-Davidson for the annual West Coast Thunder Memorial Day Ride.

The event includes a motorcycle ride past Riverside National Cemetery and ends with a concert at Riverside Municipal Auditorium. Proceeds support the Riverside National Cemetery Support Committee.

Start location: 7688 Indiana Ave, Riverside, CA

Concert location: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, 3485 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA

Eastvale

A community tribute is scheduled at the Eastvale Community Center on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The program includes a flag-raising ceremony, remarks from veterans and officials, and a moment of silence.

Location: 13820 Schleisman Road, Eastvale, CA

Menifee

The city will host a parade starting at 10 a.m. at Menifee City Hall, followed by a Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wheatfield Park. The event will feature food vendors, music, and children’s activities.

Parade start: 29844 Haun Road, Menifee, CA

Fun Day location: 30627 Menifee Road, Menifee, CA

Murrieta

Murrieta’s Town Square Park will feature a Field of Honor display and a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday. The program includes guest speakers and music.

Location: 11 Town Square, Murrieta, CA

Temecula

Temecula’s civic program, A Salute to the Fallen, will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Civic Center. The event includes a presentation of colors, guest speakers, and displays commemorating military service.

Location: 41000 Main Street, Temecula, CA

Rialto

Rialto’s Memorial Day Tribute is set for Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rialto Park Cemetery. The event will include speakers and community performances.

Location: 200 N. Willow Ave, Rialto, CA

Rancho Cucamonga

The city will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at the Freedom Courtyard in Central Park. The public event includes presentations and a flag tribute.

Location: 11200 Base Line Road, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Moreno Valley

A virtual Memorial Day Address by Mayor Ulises Cabrera will air Monday at 1:30 p.m. on the city’s Facebook, YouTube, and cable channel MV3.

Location: Online at moval.gov

Perris

The Southern California Railway Museum is hosting a Memorial Day weekend classic car and motorcycle show.

Location: 2201 S. A Street, Perris, CA

Norco

Norco will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the George A. Ingalls Veterans Memorial Plaza. A new veteran inscription will be unveiled.

Location: 3737 Crestview Dr, Norco, CA

Victorville (Mojave Narrows)

San Bernardino County Regional Parks will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday at Mojave Narrows Park.

Location: 18000 Yates Rd, Victorville, CA