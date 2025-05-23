Temecula school board to reconsider transgender notification policy

The Temecula school board— that’s been embroiled in controversy for the last two years— wants to revive a contentious policy to require schools to notify parents if their child is transgender. They’re meeting Tuesday to brainstorm ideas to get around a state law that prohibits such policies.

This meeting comes months after the board was forced to rescind its original transgender notification policy. That’s because a state agency ruled that the board violated teacher’s contracts in how it created the policy. Subsequently, state lawmakers banned schools from outting transgender students.

At a recent meeting, Melinda Anderson, Temecula’s board president, said the law limits what the board can do.

"That said, I want parents to know this. We will do everything legally possible to keep you informed and involved in your child's education and well being," said Anderson.

One idea the board will discuss is sending automatic notifications to parents anytime a student changes their record— like their name or gender.

The nearby Chino Valley district adopted a similar policy. Critics say transgender notification makes LGBTQ students unsafe and unnecessarily brings divisive national politics into schools.

