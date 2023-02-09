San Bernardino Parks Department Ranks High for Social Media Engagement

San Bernardino was ranked 14 in a nationwide study that measured the social media presence of parks departments. The consulting firm, Next Practice Partners, conducted the study, which examined the social media presence of parks departments from the 100 largest cities in the US.

The ranking is based on data collected from the US Census, the National Parks and Recreation Association and social analytics tools. Engagement from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube was collected to create an aggregate ranking model for social media engagement.

Cleveland, Kansas City and Cincinnati topped the list.

San Bernardino scored high for the frequency in which followers responded to posts. All of San Bernardino’s parks department social media posts are written in English and Spanish to engage the city’s large Spanish-speaking population.

Parks Director Lydie Gutfeld said in a press release, “The more we can engage our communities, the stronger our services and programs become.”