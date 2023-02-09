© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

San Bernardino Parks Department Ranks High for Social Media Engagement

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published February 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM PST
san-bernardino-county.jpg

San Bernardino was ranked 14 in a nationwide study that measured the social media presence of parks departments. The consulting firm, Next Practice Partners, conducted the study, which examined the social media presence of parks departments from the 100 largest cities in the US.

The ranking is based on data collected from the US Census, the National Parks and Recreation Association and social analytics tools. Engagement from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube was collected to create an aggregate ranking model for social media engagement.

Cleveland, Kansas City and Cincinnati topped the list.

San Bernardino scored high for the frequency in which followers responded to posts. All of San Bernardino’s parks department social media posts are written in English and Spanish to engage the city’s large Spanish-speaking population.

Parks Director Lydie Gutfeld said in a press release, “The more we can engage our communities, the stronger our services and programs become.”

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument