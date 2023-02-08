San Bernardino City Unified School District is Getting a New Superintendent

Mauricio Arellano will take over as the Superintendent of the San Bernardino City Unified School District following a unanimous vote by the Board of Education. Arellano is succeeding Harry “Doc” Ervin, who retired from his post at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Arellano has served as the Superintendent of the Redlands Unified School District for the last five years. During his tenure, RUSD was awarded four California School Board Association Bell Awards, four California Distinguished School Awards, the Golden Achievement Award from the National School Public Relations Association for the RUSD 2025 Excellence for All Students multi-year vision, and most recently the City of Redlands Beautification Award for the beautification projects completed at all schools and the District Office facility.

Prior to Redlands, Arellano served as assistant superintendent of human resources in the Palm Springs Unified School District.

In a press release, Arellano said: “I look forward to working alongside my colleagues across the District to build on the successful programs and innovative initiatives they have created that serve our students well and to work as a team to further develop creative and effective programs that meet the individual brilliance of each one of our students. It certainly takes a village to prepare our youth to be successful, therefore working in collaboration with our union leader partners, service-oriented community groups, elected officials, parents and all other educational partners who are committed to the success of our students will be a priority. San Bernardino City Unified School District has great leaders, great teachers, great support staff, great kids and great families. I am excited to be a part of that greatness.”

Arellano also released a memo to Redlands Unified parents and community members thanking them for their support. In September, Arellano’s contract with Redlands Unified was extended until 2026.