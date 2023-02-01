New art exhibition at Ontario Museum of History and Art

The exhibition, called “We the People: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” will run from February 2nd to April 16th.

The title is in reference to the Preamble of the Constitution. The museum put out an open call for artwork that questions and interprets the complexities of the Preamble.

61 artists were chosen. Their artwork will be displayed in several of the museum’s galleries.

The community is invited to an artist’s discussion on February 18th at the museum. For more information, visit OntarioMuseum.org.