© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

New art exhibition at Ontario Museum of History and Art

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published February 1, 2023 at 8:45 PM PST
museum-horizontal.png

The exhibition, called “We the People: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” will run from February 2nd to April 16th.

The title is in reference to the Preamble of the Constitution. The museum put out an open call for artwork that questions and interprets the complexities of the Preamble.

61 artists were chosen. Their artwork will be displayed in several of the museum’s galleries.

The community is invited to an artist’s discussion on February 18th at the museum. For more information, visit OntarioMuseum.org.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument